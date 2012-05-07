LONDON May 7 German Bund futures fell in late
European trading on Monday as a rise in European stock markets
gave investors an opportunity to cash in on hefty gains made in
German debt.
The June Bund future fell 25 ticks on the day to
141.80 in thin volumes, as European shares extended their
rebound towards the close of the trading session.
Political uncertainty in Greece, after the two major
pro-bailout parties failed to secure a majority in Sunday's
elections, had helped take the contract to a new record high of
142.44 earlier in the day.
"Equity markets are recovering and that's giving a bit of bid
to the periphery and that's why we're seeing a bit of profit
taking in Bunds. But it's not a big move as the Bund future is
still near record highs," a trader said.