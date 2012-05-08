LONDON May 8 The German Bund future rose on
Tuesday as political uncertainty in Greece encouraged buying of
safe-haven debt but some analysts said the Bund may struggle to
gain much further at such lofty levels.
On Monday, Bunds rallied to record highs after election
results in Greece and France dealt a blow to Europe's austerity
drive, and the failure of either of Greece's two main
pro-bailout parties to win a majority revived worries about the
country's financial problems.
By late European trading on Monday, however, investors chose
to take profit after the Bund future contract hit a record high.
There is also a growing view that a mixture of growth and
austerity, as advocated by French President-elect Francois
Hollande, may be necessary to get the euro zone economy back on
its feet.
The International Monetary Fund showed some new flexibility
on Monday over how quickly it would press deeply indebted
countries to bring their budgets under control if economic
growth weakens, in the latest sign that the growth rhetoric was
gaining momentum.
"To investors we would say that at this stage we don't
favour the Bund because the yields are much too low
intrinsically," Piet Lammens at KBC said.
But at the same time he did not see money to be made on
shorting the Bund at this stage.
He said he would reconsider that position if the Bund fell
below 140.04 and then 139.80. The Bund hit a record high of
142.44 in the previous session.
Investors will look at sales of Austrian and Dutch bonds
later in the session to see whether there is demand for other
relatively safe euro zone debt against the current backdrop.