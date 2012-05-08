LONDON May 8 The German Bund future rose on Tuesday as political uncertainty in Greece encouraged buying of safe-haven debt but some analysts said the Bund may struggle to gain much further at such lofty levels.

On Monday, Bunds rallied to record highs after election results in Greece and France dealt a blow to Europe's austerity drive, and the failure of either of Greece's two main pro-bailout parties to win a majority revived worries about the country's financial problems.

By late European trading on Monday, however, investors chose to take profit after the Bund future contract hit a record high.

There is also a growing view that a mixture of growth and austerity, as advocated by French President-elect Francois Hollande, may be necessary to get the euro zone economy back on its feet.

The International Monetary Fund showed some new flexibility on Monday over how quickly it would press deeply indebted countries to bring their budgets under control if economic growth weakens, in the latest sign that the growth rhetoric was gaining momentum.

"To investors we would say that at this stage we don't favour the Bund because the yields are much too low intrinsically," Piet Lammens at KBC said.

But at the same time he did not see money to be made on shorting the Bund at this stage.

He said he would reconsider that position if the Bund fell below 140.04 and then 139.80. The Bund hit a record high of 142.44 in the previous session.

Investors will look at sales of Austrian and Dutch bonds later in the session to see whether there is demand for other relatively safe euro zone debt against the current backdrop.