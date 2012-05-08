* Impasse in Athens, austerity/growth debate favor Bunds
* Bund rally could lose momentum at lofty levels
* Dutch and Austria sell bonds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 8 German Bund futures rose on
Tuesday as elections that dealt a blow to Europe's austerity
drive and failed to endorse Greece's main pro-bailout parties
drove investors to seek safe havens.
Top-rated German debt and a sale of Dutch bonds benefited
from multiple doubts about whether Greece can pursue the reforms
needed to keep international aid flowing and how far new French
Socialist leader Francois Hollande can change Europe's policy
focus from austerity to restoring growth.
Dutch bond yields were down 3.3 basis points
at 2.13 percent in the secondary market.
"It's gone very well overall, very slick and efficient,"
Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said of the
Dutch sale of 2022 bonds.
"It just emphasizes the point that spreads (premiums)
relative to Bunds are that much more attractive and with Bund
yields where they are and a lack of alternatives given
uncertainties elsewhere, there is demand by default."
Ten-year German government bond yields fell
3.4 basis points to 1.57 percent - not too far from a record low
of 1.549 percent.
"Part of it is the uncertainty about Greece. The most likely
scenario is that they repeat elections now in the middle of June
and of course we don't know what the outcome will be," Achilleas
Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank said.
He also said the first meeting between Hollande and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country has spearheaded Europe's
austerity drive, would be key.
"Up to then, everybody is going to talk about how growth can
be combined with austerity, but we need something concrete. And
until we get that it's going to be a push for lower (German)
yields," Georgolopoulos added.
Austria also holds an auction later in the day.
German Bund futures rose 42 ticks to 142.24, one
day after hitting a record of 142.44 in volumes thinned by a
holiday in Britain.
Greek 10-year bonds yielded 23.6 percent,
compared to 23.2 percent in late European trading on Monday and
reflecting expectations for another restructuring.
TECHNICAL VERTIGO
Analysts expected further upside in the Bund future but said
rallies were losing momentum because German bonds were already
trading at high levels.
Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said shorting the Bund was
not a profitable trade at this stage but he was also not
advising clients to buy the contract at current levels.
"To investors we would say that at this stage we don't
favour the Bund because the yields are much too low
intrinsically," Lammens said.
He said if the Bund fell below the 140.04-139.80 area then
he would reconsider that position.
"If we only test that level, as long as we are not below it,
then we don't think that the climate has really changed," he
said.
Austrian yields were also lower at 2.59
percent ahead of the debt sale. French bonds underperformed,
with the 10-year yield up slightly at 2.81 percent.
"This is a very uncertain backdrop that we face. Ironically
the greater challenge is probably the five-year German bond
(sale) tomorrow," Ostwald added.