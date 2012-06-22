LONDON, June 22 German Bund futures rose to a
session high on Friday, having broken through a key resistance
level shortly after the market reversed early losses.
Analysts said the Bund is overdue a correction after nearly
three straight week of losses. The more recent sell-off has been
partly fueled by lofty hopes of a policy solution at next week's
European Union summit.
The German Bund future hit a session high of
141.73, up 21 ticks on the day. It was last up 6 ticks at 141.58
in a choppy session.
Rainer Gunterman, strategist at Commerzbank said there was a
key resistance level at 141.58 and a sustained break above that
could see further upside for the Bund.