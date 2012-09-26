BRIEF-Pepsico enters into a new $3.75 bln 5 year unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Pepsico entered into a new $3.75 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
LONDON, Sept 26 German Bund futures briefly pared gains after an auction of 10-year German paper which was technically uncovered.
The Bund future fell to 140.69 from around 140.78 before the auction results. It last stood up 70 ticks on the day at 140.76.
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration