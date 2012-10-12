* Earnings concerns push Bunds higher

* Intervention prospect keeps Spanish borrowing costs lower

* Credit Suisse flags Bund resistance at 141.90-95

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 12 Euro zone government bonds rose on Friday with concerns about poor corporate earnings lifting safe-haven German debt and the prospect of central bank support trimming Spanish yields despite a rating downgrade this week.

In a rare occurrence since the euro zone debt crisis started three years ago, all the 17-nation bloc's government bond yields fell on Friday, but traders warned poor volumes were distorting prices especially for the weaker states.

Despite relatively large intra-day swings, prices remained in recent ranges. No breakthrough was expected in the near term as uncertainty over when Spain will ask for an expected bailout keeps investors reluctant to either sell or buy Spanish debt or other assets that have been affected by the crisis in Spain.

Ten-year Bund yields were 4.6 basis points lower on the day at 1.463 percent, not far from the middle of their 1.3-1.7 percent range over the past two months.

"Bunds are rising because equity markets are feeling uncomfortable ... The projections for the earnings season are not great," Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said.

European stocks fell on Friday, having lost momentum after a rally fuelled largely by central bank stimulus moves as worries about global economic growth are revived.

Government debt is likely to continue trading sideways, however, because "Spain applying for aid is not going to happen in a hurry", added Ostwald.

Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said Spain is only likely to seek aid if its borrowing costs increase further - but any such rise is being limited by the prospect of European Central Bank bond purchases.

"We have been in a Catch-22 situation," de Groot said.

"If you start selling the paper now and suddenly, within a few weeks, Spain says we are going to do it, the yields will drop back a lot so you actually miss this opportunity."

Ten-year Spanish yields fell 13 bps to 5.65 percent.

"I think people maybe tried to go short yesterday after the S&P downgrade and are now taking back those positions," one trader said. "There seems to be buyers on dips at the moment in general in peripheral markets."

Rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain on Wednesday to BBB-minus with a negative outlook, just one notch above "junk" and in line with peer Moody's, which is expected to conclude its own review soon.

RANGE-BOUND

German Bund futures rose 57 ticks to 141.72.

The future has kept within a 140.70-141.95 range for the last three weeks and shows no sign of breaking out soon, Credit Suisse technical analyst David Sneddon said.

"It only starts to get exciting above 141.90-95," he said.

Disagreement among policymakers on how to handle the crisis is also fuelling demand for safe-haven debt, some analysts said.

In a softening of earlier positions, the International Monetary Fund has argued that forcing Greece and other debt-burdened countries in Europe to reduce their deficits too quickly is counter-productive because it hurts the economy.

But Germany pushed back against that advice, saying that reversing course on promised deficit reductions would only weaken credibility.

"This is only a confirmation that at the global level policymakers differ on the way forward. You would expect that after a such long period of crisis, there (would be) more convergence in opinions," Rabobank's de Groot said.