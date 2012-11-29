LONDON Nov 29 German Bund futures dipped on
Thursday as global equities rose overnight, with investors
looking to Italy's last funding hurdle of 2012 to gauge whether
a recent rally in higher-yielding bonds would continue.
The treasury is seeking to place up to 6 billion euros of
five- and 10-year bonds at an auction that could bring Rome
within reach of its 460-465 billion euros ($594-$600
billion)2012 borrowing target.
Italian bond prices did not cheapen in the run-up to the
auction this week but improved sentiment towards riskier euro
zone debt after a deal on the next tranche of Greek aid should
provide a favorable backdrop to the sale. Italy paid less than 1
percent on Wednesday to sell six-month bills - its lowest in
more than two years.
"It might be an average auction because there is a bit of a
lack of concession but then I think it probably trades okay
afterwards given there is no more supply," one trader said.
German Bund futures fell 18 ticks to 142.77, taking
their cue from higher equity markets buoyed by the latest
rhetoric on the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff".
Markets have been and are expected to remain sensitive to
comments by lawmakers on the progress of talks to avert $600
billion worth of automatic tax hikes and budget cuts next year
until a deal is found.
"It's the biggest single factor between now and the end of
the year in terms of moving the market. Bond markets are pretty
thin and (the danger is) we react to every headline/soundbite,"
the trader added.