LONDON Dec 3 German Bund futures rose on Monday
as investors remained nervous about the implementation of a
Greek bond buy-back whose details were expected to be released
later in the day.
An impasse in U.S. budget talks was also supportive for
safe-haven German bonds, but gains were limited as an upbeat
Chinese manufacturing survey in November underpinned equity
markets.
A senior government official said Athens would unveil the
terms of the deal on Monday before a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers.
German Bund futures rose 12 ticks on the day to
142.91.
"Ultimately if this were to go through... then it should be
positive for risk sentiment and could weigh on Bunds a little
bit but initially markets may still focus on the risk of some
hiccups there and that would support Bunds together with the
stalemate in the U.S. fiscal cliff debate," Rainer Guntermann, a
strategist at Commerzbank said.
"The uncertainty (regarding Greece) will probably persist
over the next few days."