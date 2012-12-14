LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures fell on
Friday as U.S. Treasuries slid overnight after lacklustre
30-year auction and after a strong Chinese manufacturing survey
helped stocks.
The recent progress towards a crisis resolution in Europe
was also capping the upside for safe-haven debt, analysts said,
even though Bunds would continue to benefit from an impasse in
U.S. talks aimed at avoiding a fiscal crisis.
European leaders agreed to press on with further steps to
shore up their finances and sustain momentum in tackling the
debt crisis on Friday, a day after clinching a deal on banking
supervision and approving long-delayed aid to Greece.
German Bund futures were down 32 ticks on the day
at 144.74.
"I am a bit cautious on the Bund because I think there are
important decisions taken in Europe," Piet Lammens, strategist
at KBC said. "On the fiscal cliff things are less clear at this
juncture so (it is) a fight between various influences."
Analysts would look to euro zone manufacturing survey later
in the session for fresh insight into the health of the global
economy.