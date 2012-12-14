* EU steps to overcome crisis weigh on Bunds
* U.S. "fiscal cliff" limits downside
* German yields seen capped by economic outlook, rate policy
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 14 German Bunds held steady on
Friday as investors welcomed European steps to overcome the debt
crisis but remained cautious over the impasse in U.S. budget
talks, leaving the market without clear direction.
After four days of losses, traders said there was some
interest from bargain-hunters. But futures dipped in and out of
positive territory and price swings were expected to continue as
liquidity thinned and investors adjust positions heading into
the end of the year.
"We are heading into Christmas, year-end balance sheet
adjustment and, if anything, people want to show that they are
exposed to Bunds rather than peripheries," said Rainer
Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.
German Bund futures were four ticks lower on the
day at 145.02, having risen as high as 145.24 earlier but opened
down.
Market participants said a cheapening in German bond prices
was attracting investors seeking to protect themselves as the
economic outlook remained uncertain and as U.S. lawmakers
struggled to strike a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" of steep
tax increases and spending cuts early next year.
"It's a general trend that investors are buying dips in
Bunds," one trader said.
The market reacted little to a survey showing the euro zone
recession has deepened this quarter as the private sector
contracted for the 11th straight month in December, and analysts
said there were other forces at work.
"I am a bit cautious on the Bund because I think there are
important decisions taken in Europe," Piet Lammens, strategist
at KBC said. "On the fiscal cliff things are less clear at this
juncture so (it is) a fight between various influences."
EU PROGRESS
EU finance ministers this week achieved a breakthrough in
talks over a "banking union", agreeing that the European Central
Bank will be the chief supervisor of euro zone banks. European
leaders also approved long-delayed aid to Greece this week.
Ten-year German yields were little changed on
the day at 1.36 percent and two year yields rose
1.4 basis points to -0.04 percent.
"They have taken an important step towards further
integration... Once you take this step, you are creating a
platform from which you can take another step," said Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.
"From the markets' perspective, this increased fiscal unity
is something that ultimately we believe... will have a negative
impact on the Bund."
In the short term, however, he expected German yields to be
capped by generally weak economic activity data, expansionary
monetary policy and worries about the U.S. budget talks.
De Groot saw 10-year yields holding around current levels as
the year-end approaches but with potential to fall to 1.30
percent.
Spanish and Italian bonds rose, after some selling this week
due to political turmoil in Italy following Prime Minister Mario
Monti's announcement that he plans to step down early.
Monti, seen as a guarantor of continued reform, faced
increasing pressure on Thursday to stand as a candidate in an
election expected in February after Silvio Berlusconi's surprise
offer to drop his bid for a fifth term as premier.
Ten-year Italian yields were down 5.8 basis
points at 4.59 percent, while the Spanish equivalent
was 3.4 bps lower at 5.39 percent. Traders said
the moves were exacerbated by thin liquidity.