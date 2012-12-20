LONDON Dec 20 German Bunds firmed on Thursday
as hiccups in U.S. budget talks provided investors with an
opportunity to take profit in riskier assets and buy back into
cheapened safe-haven bonds.
Financial markets have for weeks been sensitive to any
developments in talks aimed at averting tax rises and spending
cuts that would automatically be triggered early next year and,
many fear, tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
A deal had looked within reach as the two sides made
concessions, but the climate soured after Republicans announced
plans on Tuesday to put an alternative tax plan to a vote this
week. On Wednesday, President Barack Obama threatened to veto
the Republican measure if Congress approved it.
After eight consecutive sessions of losses, German Bund
futures were up 12 ticks on the day at 144.27.
"It's definitely going to take the shine off some of the
strong risk performance over the last couple of days," one
trader said.
"You will probably get a bit of short-covering and perhaps
on the peripheral side... you will probably get some chips taken
off the table."