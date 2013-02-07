LONDON Feb 7 German Bund futures fell to a
session low on Thursday after Spain met healthy demand for its
bonds, raising above the maximum target.
Analysts had expected appetite to be dented by growing
political uncertainty, after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faced
calls to resign this week over a corruption scandal.
Even though issuance was skewed towards short-dated paper
that comes within the scope of potential European Central Bank
bond-buying, bid-covers were solid throughout maturities.
German Bund futures fell to a session low of
142.29, down 25 ticks on the day.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index edged
0.1 percent higher to 1,153.40 points, having traded as low as
1,151.28 earlier in the session.