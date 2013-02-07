LONDON Feb 7 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday after Spain met healthy demand for its bonds, raising above the maximum target.

Analysts had expected appetite to be dented by growing political uncertainty, after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faced calls to resign this week over a corruption scandal.

Even though issuance was skewed towards short-dated paper that comes within the scope of potential European Central Bank bond-buying, bid-covers were solid throughout maturities.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.29, down 25 ticks on the day.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index edged 0.1 percent higher to 1,153.40 points, having traded as low as 1,151.28 earlier in the session.