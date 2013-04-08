LONDON, April 8 Bund futures were broadly steady
on Monday after rallying in the previous session but traders
said news out of Portugal could provide further support even
though Bunds were getting expensive.
Portugal's constitutional court on Friday rejected four out
of nine contested austerity measures from this year's budget in
a ruling that traders said would underpin appetite for
safe-haven assets.
"We should be bid on that story," one trader said. "I don't
see a lot of good news for Europe out there, underneath the
surface, so we will remain reasonably constructive on (Bunds)."
German Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 146.30,
after rising on Friday to their highest since June 2012 after
U.S. jobs data came in much lower than expected.
Gloomy economic fundamentals in the euro zone have helped
take 10-year German yields to their lowest levels since right
before ECB President Mario Draghi promised to do whatever it
takes to protect the euro in late July.
"We might be in that scenario where we need ongoing bad news
to maintain the levels," the trader added.