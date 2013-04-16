* Italian retail bond well received by markets
* German bonds fall as investors take profit
* Muted price action shows lack of conviction
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 16 Italian debt yields fell on
Tuesday as a sale of Italian retail bonds was well received by
markets, while German bond yields rose as investors took profits
after the recent bond rally.
Orders for Italy's 2017 BTP Italia reached
a total of 10 billion euros at the beginning of the second and
last day of sale, data from the Italian Bourse showed on
Tuesday.
Demand for the bond prompted the treasury to announce an
early closing for the sale of 1530 GMT on Tuesday.
"I guess by the end of this day they should arrive up to 15
billion euros," Chiara Manenti, fixed income strategist at
Intesa SanPaolo said.
"This is a positive step in the Italian refinancing of the
deficit because of larger revisions of cash deficit that have to
be financed this year."
Italy's caretaker government earlier in April sharply hiked
its targets for public debt this year and next despite waves of
austerity measures.
Italian 10 yields fell 3.4 basis points to
4.31 percent.
The German equivalent was up 3.1 basis points
at 1.3 percent, as German Bund futures fell 35 ticks to 145.69.
The move lower coincided with data out of Germany showing
German analyst and investor sentiment fell sharply in April and
by more than expected in a Reuters poll.
With German bond yields close to the "crisis level" troughs
seen last year, when a euro zone break-up was considered by many
as a realistic possibility, analysts said it would take a
constant flow of negative news to drive them much
lower.
"For me, the biggest part of the rally has already happened,
I don't expect 10-year yields to go much lower from this level,"
Giansanti added," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate
strategist at ING.
LACKING CONVICTION
The small size of the moves was reflective of the fact that
market participants are struggling to draw a clear picture of
the economic outlook and therefore reluctant to make any big,
decisive bets, analysts say.
"There is very low conviction out there. People don't seem
to have any idea on what they should be doing," one trader said.
While the economic picture remains weak and would, in normal
circumstances, scare investors away from risk, the European
Central Bank's bond-buying pledge has kept demand ripe for lower
rated euro zone debt.
This was providing investors with an opportunity to put on
relative trades, according to some analysts.
"We are recommending buying Portugal against Italy," Jean
Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis said.
While he said there is a big risk that Italy will have an
unstable government or face new elections, after inconclusive
elections earlier this year, he sees some value in Portugal.
The country's problems came back into focus after the
rejection of some deficit-busting measures by Portugal's top
court on April 5.
But Robin said an agreement to extend the maturities of
emergency loans extended to Portugal by the European Union by
seven years had given the country some breathing space.
(Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)