* Italian retail bond well received by markets

* German bonds fall as investors take profit

* U.S. industrial output data adds to Bund falls

* Muted price action shows lack of conviction

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 16 Italian debt yields fell on Tuesday after a sale of retail bonds met solid demand though the move was tempered by an upward revision in the country's 2013 funding needs.

Orders for the four-year Italian inflation-linked bonds totalled 17.05 billion euros - officials had expected a take-up of below 10 billion - as the Treasury closed the sale two days ahead of schedule.

"The retail bonds were well received, which is a positive for the Italian market, but whether this will continue we'll have to wait and see as the Italian political situation is still fraught with uncertainty," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin.

Italian 10-year yields were down 3 basis points at 4.32 percent by Tuesday's settlement. They bounced off the day's low of 4.289 percent after the head of Italy's debt management agency raised the country's debt issuance target for 2013 by 10 percent, saying she hoped to tap demand from Asian investors to meet the goal.

Italian and other euro zone bonds have benefited in recent days from market expectations Japanese investors will look for higher returns in Europe after the Bank of Japan's huge stimulus plans pushed domestic bond yields to ultra-low levels.

Portuguese bond stood out, with 10-year yields falling 14 bps to 6.1 percent and clawing back some of their underperformance against other low-rated bonds.

An agreement to extend the maturities of European Union emergency loans by seven years eased concerns Portugal could struggle to pursue its reforms after the country's top court last week rejected some deficit-busting measures.

LACKING CONVICTION

German Bund futures fell 31 ticks to settle at 145.73, with cash 10-year yields up 3 bps at 1.3 percent, following weaker Treasuries after U.S. industrial output data beat forecasts.

With German bond yields close to the troughs seen last year, when a euro zone break-up was considered by many as a realistic possibility, analysts said it would take a major flare-up in the region's debt crisis to drive them much lower.

"For me, the biggest part of the rally has already happened, I don't expect 10-year yields to go much lower from this level," Giansanti added," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING.

The modest size of the moves in Bunds reflected the fact that market participants were struggling for clarity on the economic outlook and therefore reluctant to make any big, decisive bets, analysts say.

"There is very low conviction out there. People don't seem to have any idea what they should be doing," one trader said.

While the economic picture remains weak and would normally scare investors away from risk, the ECB's bond-buying pledge has maintained demand for lower-rated euro zone debt.

"We are recommending buying Portugal against Italy," Jean Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis said.

While he said there is a big risk that Italy will have an unstable government or face new elections, after inconclusive elections earlier this year, he sees some value in Portugal.