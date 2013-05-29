Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
LONDON May 29 German Bunds extended their fall on Wednesday, tracking overnight falls in Treasuries as upbeat U.S. data in the previous session lent support to the view the Federal Reserve may scale back its monetary stimulus.
U.S. home prices accelerated by the most in nearly seven years in March while consumer confidence surged in May, data on Tuesday showed.
Investors will on Wednesday look at unemployment and inflation data out of Germany to gauge the strength of the euro zone's largest economy as the European Central Bank mulls its next policy move.
German Bund futures were 43 ticks lower at 143.39.
"The Bund fell through 144.22, so even if we now go higher - and it might be the case - then we still stay in a negative environment for bonds," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.
"We would go for a sell on upticks if we go higher in the bond markets."
He said the next level to look out for over the longer term for the Bund was 142.44 - its 62 percent retracement level.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.