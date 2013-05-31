LONDON May 31 German Bund futures reversed gains on Friday to hit session lows after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose by more than expected.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Friday its index of Midwest business activity rose in May to 58.7 from 49.0 in April and above the 50.0 forecast in a Reuters data.

German Bund futures fell to 143.51, down 22 on the day. It stood at 143.86 shortly before the data.