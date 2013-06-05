LONDON, June 5 Bund futures rose on Wednesday,
taking their cue from weaker equity markets, with investors
eyeing a slew of data from the United States to gauge when the
Federal Reserve may scale back monetary stimulus.
Orders for U.S. factory goods and services sector data were
due this session, but the main focus was on the ADP National
Employment report ahead of Friday's job numbers, traders said.
Investors would also scour euro zone releases, including
retail sales and services sector numbers, to assess what tone
the European Central Bank may take on the euro zone economic
outlook on Thursday. It is expected to leave interest rates
steady at a record low of 0.5 percent.
U.S. and Asian shares fell overnight as comments from two
Federal Reserve officials fuelled concerns that the Fed may curb
its monetary stimulus.
German Bund futures were 17 ticks higher at 143.53.
"I don't think (the Bund) is going anywhere ahead of Friday.
I think we are in for another (range-bound) day," one trader
said.
Germany was due to auction up to 4 billion euros of
five-year bonds this session.