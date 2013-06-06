LONDON, June 6 Bund futures and European stocks
fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said a cut in the bank's deposit rate below zero was not
on the cards for now.
"Draghi is saying ... they discussed negative rates but it's
not really on the agenda for now, and as a whole he's relatively
upbeat that's why we have reversed," said traders.
German Bund future fell 44 ticks to 143.34, having
stood at 143.97 before the press conference. Euribor interest
rate futures fell across the 2013/2014 strip while
Eonia rates rose.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned flat as
Draghi spoke, trading at 1,192.66.