* German bonds choppy, yields to stabilize at current levels
* German yields need fresh impetus to rise further
* Bunds rise after failing to break below key support level
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
London, June 10 German bonds rose in choppy
trading on Monday, but analysts expected yields to hold around
current levels with no major data this session and uncertainty
over the U.S. monetary policy outlook.
French and Italian industrial output data was mixed on
Monday, while figures on Friday showed U.S. employers stepped up
hiring a bit in May, keeping alive the prospect of the Federal
Reserve eventually scaling back its bond-buying programme.
The U.S. jobs numbers were not strong enough to warrant any
immediate reduction, however, leaving investors uncertain on
when the process may begin.
The recent rise in German and U.S. yields suggests bond
markets are already pricing in such a change, analysts said.
They would need fresh impetus to rise further, they added.
"Yields have now moved to a level where they are consistent
with a (monetary policy) change coming, but they also take into
account that there is still a lot of uncertainty when exactly
that change is going to come," Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank said.
"Only when the situation becomes clearer, when there is a
more consistent pattern of strong economic data, you can argue
that ... the yields will start to move higher."
German Bund futures rose 24 ticks to 143.63 after
failing to break below a key support level at 143.20, traders
said, but German yields remained near recent highs.
Ten-year German yields were 1.5 basis points
lower at 1.49 percent, having last week hit their highest in
nearly three months at 1.534 percent.
Two-year German yields were flat at 0.17
percent having hit their highest since mid-February at 0.198
percent earlier. They rose after the European Central Bank
failed to hint at imminent monetary easing last week.
"With the current yield levels, there is a chance for
stabilisation in Treasuries, also in Bunds," Rainer Guntermann,
strategist at Commerzbank, said.
Lower-rated bonds were little changed on the day, with
Italian 10-year yields flat at 4.21 percent and
equivalent Spanish borrowing costs 1.5 bps lower
at 4.55 percent.
Data out of the euro zone was mixed, with Italian industrial
output coming in weaker than expected in April but the French
equivalent beating economists' forecasts that same month.
French government bonds rose with 10-year yields
falling 2.7 basis points to 2.11 percent.
France will eke out meagre growth in the second quarter,
putting a short-lived recession in the euro zone's second
biggest economy to a halt, the central bank forecast on Monday.