LSE to buy Citi's fixed-income analytics and index operations for $685 mln
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 German Bunds rose on Thursday as the mood for riskier assets soured, with Italy expected to pay more to raise funds at an auction later in the day.
In the absence of major euro zone releases, investors will look at U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims to gauge the strength of the recovery and when the Federal Reserve might begin scaling back its bond purchases.
German Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at 143.08 as Asian shares hit new 2013 lows, U.S. stocks fell and European stock futures pointed to a sharply lower open.
"I think we have almost got a risk of a flight-to-quality type trading coming back into Bunds," one trader said.
"I don't think it's going to be spectacular," he said regarding the Italian supply. "We should have more concession into the auction this morning."
Italian yields are expected to rise at an auction of three- and 15-year bonds.
Italy's one-year debt costs rose at an auction for the first time in three months on Wednesday, confirming a drop in sentiment towards risky assets.
