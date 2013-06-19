LONDON, June 19 German Bund futures were little changed on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to take big bets before the outcome of a two-day U.S. monetary policy meeting.

Federal Reserve policymakers will likely announce they will keep buying bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion while keeping their options open to scale back the programme later this year if the U.S. labour market continues to improve..

Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month fired up speculation that the U.S. central bank could soon curb its asset buying, hurting equity and bond markets.

German Bund futures were up 7 ticks on the day at 143.28. The market also faces a sale of 5 billion euros of 10-year German debt this session.

"I don't think there is a huge position out there," one trader said, adding he expected volumes to be low as investors waited for the outcome of the Fed meeting.

"He will say (tapering) is data-dependent, so maybe we don't get a great deal particularly new, I think (that's) the danger," the trader added.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will announce its decision at 1800 GMT. Bernanke will hold a news conference 30 minutes later.