LONDON, June 27 German Bund futures briefly hit session highs on Thursday as investors balanced dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official with better-than-expected U.S. home sales data.

Bunds hit a day's high of 141.90 after the head of the New York Fed William Dudley said asset purchases would be more aggressive than the timeline Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined last week if U.S. economic growth and the labor market turn out weaker than expected.

They quickly came off that peak after data released around the same time showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in May to the highest level in more than six years. German Bund futures last stood 59 ticks up on the day at 141.62.

"We're following Treasuries. Dudley came up with some comments about QE (quantitative easing) and that moved us higher but pending home sales came out stronger and we're coming off," one trader said.