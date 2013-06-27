LONDON, June 27 German Bund futures briefly hit
session highs on Thursday as investors balanced dovish comments
from an influential Federal Reserve official with
better-than-expected U.S. home sales data.
Bunds hit a day's high of 141.90 after the head of the New
York Fed William Dudley said asset purchases would be more
aggressive than the timeline Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined last
week if U.S. economic growth and the labor market turn out
weaker than expected.
They quickly came off that peak after data released around
the same time showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S.
homes rose in May to the highest level in more than six years.
German Bund futures last stood 59 ticks up on the day
at 141.62.
"We're following Treasuries. Dudley came up with some
comments about QE (quantitative easing) and that moved us higher
but pending home sales came out stronger and we're coming off,"
one trader said.