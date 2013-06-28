LONDON, June 28 Spanish and Italian bonds
extended this week's rally on Friday as comments from central
bankers downplaying the prospect of an imminent withdrawal of
monetary stimulus drove investors back into cheapened bond
markets.
After the European Central Bank said this week an exit from
its exceptional monetary policy measures remains distant,
investors found further comfort in comments by two influential
Federal Reserve policymakers that markets have misinterpreted
the U.S. central bank's intentions.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
11 basis points to 4.65 percent, while ten-year Italian bond
yields fell 12 bps to 4.47 percent. German yields
also fell, as Bunds benefited from month-end buying.