By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 28 Euro zone bonds extended gains
on Friday after central bankers sought to calm concerns about
reduced monetary stimulus, but they were not expected to recover
all the ground lost during a recent selloff.
After the European Central Bank said this week an exit from
its exceptional monetary policy measures remained distant,
investors found further comfort in comments from two Federal
Reserve policymakers that markets had misinterpreted the U.S.
central bank's intentions.
Investors dumped euro zone bonds across the credit spectrum
in recent weeks on worries about future monetary support,
reinforced last week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said he
expected the central bank to reduce the pace of bond buying
later this year.
Analysts expected peripheral euro zone yields to have only
limited room to fall further now that the idea of tapering was
in the market and that volatility was expected to persist.
"The potential for a rally in the peripheral space is now
more limited," Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas said.
"Liquidity and credit risk assessment has changed since the
Fed spoke about tapering off ... In the risk-reward environment,
it will require higher yield than in the past because volatility
is higher."
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
3.7 basis points to 4.72 percent, while ten-year Italian yields
fell 7 bps to 4.51 percent.
The borrowing costs of higher-rated French, Dutch and
Austrian bonds also fell. Ten-year German yields
eased 1.9 basis points to 1.71 percent as Bund futures
also benefited from month-end buying, rising 22 ticks to 141.68.
Analysts expected Bunds to remain supported this session as
investors adjusted positions on the last trading day of the
month and quarter.
Markets are likely to remain sensitive to U.S. data, with
Midwest business activity due this session. They showed little
reaction to stronger-than-expected German retail sales.