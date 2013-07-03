LONDON, July 3 Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields rose to their highest since December 2012 as rising political tension in the country prompted investors to dump riskier, lower-rated bonds.

Portugal's prime minister refused to accept the resignation of his foreign minister on Tuesday, raising the stakes in a political crisis that could derail Lisbon's plan to exit an international bailout. Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, the architect of the country's austerity drive, also quit this week.

Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields were 110 basis points higher on the day at 7.62 percent, while Spanish and Italian borrowing costs also rose sharply.

Ten-year Spanish yields were 16 basis points higher at 4.72 percent while equivalent Italian yields were 14 bps higher at 4.55 percent.