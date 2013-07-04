China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, July 4 Portuguese yields erased a rise on Thursday, as other peripheral euro zone debt yields fell, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank could cut interest rates further.
Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields were flat at 7.54 percent, having risen earlier in the day, while Spanish and Italian yields extended falls across maturities.
Two-year Spanish yields were 16 basis points lower at 2.05 percent and Italian yields 23 bps lower at 1.87 percent.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.