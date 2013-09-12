* Italian yields rise at auction
* Italian debt broadly underperforms many euro zone bonds
* Ten-year German yields struggle to rise much above 2 pct
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 12 Italian bond yields rose on
Thursday and the country paid more to raise funds at an auction,
highlighting investor concerns about a political crisis that
some worry could stall efforts to revive the economy.
Rome sold the maximum planned amount of 7.5 billion euros
and demand for its three-year bond was higher than at an auction
of similar paper in July.
But its cost of borrowing over three years was the highest
in nearly a year, reflecting the political tensions and a broad
rise in yields on riskier assets as investors anticipate the
gradual withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus.
"In general, the auction was decent but not very strong
given the cheapening of the Italian paper both versus the curve
and versus other periphery (debt) like Spain," said Annalisa
Piazza, market economist at Newedge.
"Market players are still sceptical on the political
situation, the risk that the recent development will lead to a
political crisis that could further delay the ongoing structural
reforms programme and also delay the fiscal consolidation
process for 2013."
Ten-year Italian yields were up 1.9 basis
points at 4.54 percent, as Italian debt underperformed many of
its euro zone counterparts including Germany and Spain.
The premium offered by 10-year Italian bonds versus German
debt widened 8 basis points to 260 basis points.
The Italian/Spanish equivalent rose as far as 7 basis points
as Italian bonds continued to lag their Spanish counterparts.
German Bunds jumped 70 ticks to 137.80 pushing
10-year German yields 6 basis points lower to 1.94 percent. They
hit a 1-1/2 year high on Friday at 2.059 percent but have
struggled to get much above 2.00 percent in recent sessions.
Italy's underperformance also reflects concerns over the
country's economic outlook. Italian industrial output was much
weaker than expected in July, data showed on Thursday, pouring
cold water on hopes that the country might emerge from its
longest post-war recession in the third quarter.
The European Central Bank meanwhile warned of increasing
risks surrounding Italy's 2013 deficit target - a view the
country's welfare minister said was shared by the Italian
government.
Italian yields overtook Spanish ones for the first time in
18 months this week and analysts say the spread could rise more.
"Ten-year yields are moving more into positive territory
over the Spanish equivalent. To me it looks like the risk is
that it could go a little bit further in the short run, as long
as this political issue with Berlusconi drags on," ICAP
strategist Phillip Tyson said.
"But I wouldn't expect it to go too far right now, because
even if it does prompt the withdrawal of support for the
government, the president is going to be keen to get some kind
of coalition government in place rather than call new elections
before there has been any meaningful electoral reform."