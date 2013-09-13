LONDON, Sept 13 German Bunds edged higher on
Friday after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in August
while inflation pressures remained benign.
Bunds reversed losses triggered earlier by a Japanese
newspaper report that U.S. President Barack Obama was close to
nominating former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as the
next Federal Reserve chief.
"Throughout the day we've had speculation that Summers would
be nominated by Obama but since then the data we just had from
the U.S., the PPIs and the retail sales were borderline
disappointing," one trader said.
Bund futures rose to a session high of 137.88, up
10 ticks on the day, having traded as low as 137.17 earlier.