France's yield hits six-week high over Germany as Melenchon makes gains
* Uncertain presidential vote pushes French-German spread higher
LONDON, Sept 26 Italian bond yields rose on Thursday as political uncertainty regarding its governing coalition flared up, with centre-right lawmakers supporting Silvio Berlusconi renewing threats to resign if he is expelled from parliament.
Ten-year Italian bond yields rose 5.8 basis points to 4.29 percent, underperforming other euro zone debt, one day before an auction of five- and 10-year paper.
"It's supply tomorrow and political turmoil is back on the agenda," one trader said.
"The members of Berlusconi's party are prepared to resign in the event that Berlusconi is expelled from parliament in the vote in ... October. It's in all Italian newspapers."
* Uncertain presidential vote pushes French-German spread higher
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.