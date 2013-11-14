LONDON Nov 14 German Bund futures edged higher
on Thursday after comments by incoming Federal Reserve governor
Janet Yellen suggesting u.s. monetary policy could remain loose
for some time.
Yellen, in remarks released ahead of her Senate confirmation
hearing on Thursday, said the Fed had "more work to do" to help
the economy, indicating she was in no hurry to scale back
stimulus.
German Bund futures were up 8 ticks on the day at
141.41, having rallied in the previous session after dovish
comments from ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet.
"It's Yellen's remarks," one trader said. "I thought we
might be doing a bit better but we had that outperformance in
the close yesterday on the Praet remarks."