* Chairman-designate's remarks suggest Fed in no hurry to
taper
* French GDP data disappoints, German growth slows
* Data reinforces case for accommodative ECB stance
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 14 Euro zone bonds rose on Thursday
after Federal Reserve governor-designate Janet Yellen suggested
she was in no hurry to scale back monetary stimulus.
Yellen, in remarks released ahead of her Senate confirmation
hearing, said the U.S. central bank has "more work to do" to
help an economy and labour market that are still
underperforming.
A stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls number last week had
prompted market participants to bring forward the expected
timing of Fed tapering of its asset purchase programme.
In the euro zone, data showing the economy all but stagnated
in the third quarter also supported the case for the European
Central Bank's accommodative stance.
"We have the headlines from Yellen, from the U.S., we have
an ECB which is talking about possible further stimulus ... so
all of this is supportive," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist
at Commerzbank.
German bond futures were up 23 ticks on the day at
141.56, having rallied in the previous session after dovish
comments from ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet.
Ten-year German yields fell 2 basis points to
1.72 percent, while yields on other highly rated euro zone debt
were also 2 basis points lower. Italian yields
fell 2.4 bps to 4.10 percent.
Praet told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published
on Wednesday that the ECB could adopt negative interest rates or
buy assets from banks if needed to lift inflation closer to its
target. The ECB surprised markets last week with a rate cut.
FRAGILE RECOVERY
Data on Thursday reinforced the idea that the euro zone
economy could do with more support, showing France's recovery
fizzled out in the third quarter while German growth slowed.
France's economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1 percent,
adding to its bad news after Standard & Poor's last week
downgraded the country's sovereign debt rating.
"The euro area recovery is very fragile and that will
reinforce markets expectations that the ECB will maintain its
accommodative stance for some time," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"But I think for them to ease further and to put the deposit
rate into negative territory, you either need to see a complete
reversal of the positive (trend) you have seen in the PMIs
(purchasing managers' indexes) and/or a building of deflation
pressures in the euro zone as a whole."
Ten-year French government bond yields fell
1.4 basis points to 2.20 percent, the Belgian equivalent
fell 1.4 basis points to 2.45 percent, and Dutch
yields fell 1.8 basis points to 2.07 percent.
"We still have very decent buying flows on the soft-core
area, mainly on the Netherlands and also on France" said Cyril
Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, adding that the
interest in France was surprising given the recent news flow.
"Investors are still seeking bonds which are offering higher
yields than Germany and for us, this should be the case for the
coming weeks."