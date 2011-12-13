LONDON Dec 13 German Bund futures
reversed losses on Tuesday with traders citing a Reuters report
saying Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected any
suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future
bailout fund.
The German Bund future was up 7 ticks on the day at
136.61, having fallen to a session-low earlier of 135.97.
"We turned around with the Merkel comments," a trader said.
The ESM, which will replace the current EFSF bailout fund and
should come into effect from the middle of next year, will have
an effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros. European
Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday that a review of
whether funding was adequate would be completed in March.