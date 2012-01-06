* Concerns over euro zone overshadowing U.S. data * Italian, Spanish bonds under pressure before debt sales * Austrian benchmark yields rise to highest in over a month By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, Jan 6 Concerns over Italian and Spanish debt auction next week overpowered signs that the U.S. economic recovery was on track on Friday, sending the two countries' bond yields higher over strongly bid German Bunds. Austrian benchmark yields rose to their highest in more than a month ahead of supply next week and extending a rise sparked by fears over its banks' exposure to freshly-downgraded Hungary, which is struggling to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund. U.S. non-farm payrolls data came in way above expectations, but the market reaction was brief and Bunds quickly reversed losses with the focus returning on the euro zone's debt financing problems. "We're always scared of supply," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole said. Spain is due to issue two bonds maturing in 2016 and a new bond maturing in 2015 next week. Italy plans to sell 3-year bonds and possibly some off-the-run issues. A larger than expected deficit in Spain, renewed talk about how the private sector should be involved in a Greek bailout and the lack of urgency in policymaking at European level have prevented market sentiment from getting its usual January lift. Benchmark Italian 10-year government bond yields rose 3.6 basis points to 7.179 percent -- borrowing levels perceived to be unsustainable over the long-term. Five-year yields were up 11 bps at 6.335 percent. The European Central Bank was seen intervening in the market, traders said. Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 3.8 bps to 5.72 percent, with the five-year yield surging 12.8 bps to 4.89 percent. Austrian 10-year government bond yields last stood up 6.6 bps at 3.606 percent. "We are seeing Spanish, Italian and Austrian spreads widening rapidly and part of that is obviously due to general risk-off at the moment: Greece worries, Hungary worries, Spanish deficit worries, various factors," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.WILL THEY, WON'T THEY? The market is also nervously waiting for an announcement by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which warned early in December it may downgrade most euro zone countries, including France and Germany. This will almost surely lead to a downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, which means that the bloc's tools against the debt crisis will become even weaker and pressure on the European Central Bank to step up government bond purchases will increase. "The market should be prepared for it, but the market does not need many excuses to sell Italian bonds," Credit Agricole's Keeble said. "Confirmation that France is downgraded and than that the EFSF is downgraded as well could create that movement and then the ECB will have to buy aggressively." Keeble also said markets are still uncertain on whether Germany will be downgraded as well. If it doesn't, the relative difference between Germany and the rest of the bloc will deepen even further and traders say peripheral spreads could widen even further. "It's just this uncertainty over whether they will or won't. You really don't know how to pre-position for it," Keeble said.