PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 9 German Bund futures briefly dipped into positive territory in thin volumes on Monday.
"Treasuries have popped a bit higher and we're tracking them, but it's all on thin volumes and there's no real news behind it," one trader said.
The German Bund future was little changed on the day at 138.82 having earlier traded firmly in negative territory. U.S. T-notes were up only slightly on the day.
June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this week due to a tightening labor market and may also provide more detail on its plans to shrink the mammoth bond portfolio it amassed to nurse the economic recovery.