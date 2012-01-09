LONDON Jan 9 German Bund futures briefly dipped into positive territory in thin volumes on Monday.

"Treasuries have popped a bit higher and we're tracking them, but it's all on thin volumes and there's no real news behind it," one trader said.

The German Bund future was little changed on the day at 138.82 having earlier traded firmly in negative territory. U.S. T-notes were up only slightly on the day.