LONDON Jan 12 The German Bund future fell to a session-low on Thursday and the euro rose to the day's high after Spain's first auction of 2012 -- an important test of market sentiment -- was well-received.

Spain's borrowing costs fell at an auction of government bonds on Thursday that raised double the targetted amount, in this year's first real test of appetite for debt from the euro zone's bruised periphery..

The German Bund future fell to a session-low of 138.98, down 37 ticks on the day. The euro rose to a day's high of $1.2756.

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread was little changed after the auction results at 340 bps, while the Italian equivalent narrowed 6 basis points to 485 bps.