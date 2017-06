LONDON Jan 17 German Bund futures extended losses to a session low on Tuesday after yields fell at a sale of Spanish Treasury bills.

Spain sold 4.88 billion euros ($6.18 billion) of 12- and 18-month T-bills on Tuesday and yields fell to 2.049 percent and 2.399 percent, respectively.

The German Bund future hit a session low of 139.52, down 34 ticks on the day. It stood at 139.61 right before the auction.

The 10-year Spanish/German government bond yield spread was little changed after the sale at 332 bps.