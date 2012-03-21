LONDON, March 21 The German Bund future eased
early on Wednesday, extending last week's sell-off, as investors
weighed a cloudy technical outlook with concerns over fiscal
slippage in the euro zone.
The German Bund was down 13 ticks on the day at
135.50, having fallen 2.2 percent last week -- its biggest
weekly loss since 2001.
"I think there are a few things you can argue are bond
supportive out there potentially, the Dutch budget .... the
Spanish deficit obviously is very much in the spotlight, Italy's
labor-standoff," said a trader. "But at the moment the poor
technical outlook has tended to be very dominant."
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti set a collision course
with the country's biggest trade union after talks on a historic
reform to employment protection law failed to produce a deal.
.
Meanwhile, state think tank CPB said on Tuesday the
Netherlands is in the same fiscal boat as the leading peripheral
euro zone states it has criticised for missing budget targets,
and it needs spending cuts and structural reforms to revive a
slumping economy.
The trader said he would look to buy German bonds again
when 10-year yields reached 2.10 percent. They
were currently yielding 2.05 percent.
UBS said in a research note Bunds were bearish while they
traded below the 136.72 retracement level.