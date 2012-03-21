* German bonds extend losses on bearish technical outlook * Germany to sell 2-year bonds against unfavorable backdrop * 10-year German yields to find support at 2.10-2.15 percent By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, March 21 The German Bund future eased on Wednesday, extending last week's sell-off as a cloudy technical outlook outweighed underlying concerns over fiscal slippage and growth in the euro zone. The market also braced for a two-year German bond auction which analysts expected to be decent but not as good as previous ones following a recent improvement in global risk appetite. In February, Germany's 4.3 billion euros sale of two-year bonds drew bids worth 1.8 times the amount on offer in an auction analysts said went well. "Given all this excess liquidity floating around, there will always be at least sufficient demand for any short-term paper... but (the Schatz auction) is not going to be as good as the previous ones," Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said. At Germany's auction of the March 2014 bond, investors will have to weigh still low returns offered against the safety associated with holding German paper while the euro zone debt crisis remains unresolved. "In outright terms we don't think there is much value," Leister said, adding he saw further upside to the 2-year bond yield, which is currently trading at 0.34 percent in the secondary market. "At the same time all these Greece-related tail-risks have been priced out and the market has calmed down markedly in that regard, so the support from flight to quality flows is also likely to be subdued." German government bonds extended recent losses ahead of the auction and analysts said the sell-off had still some room to run. German Bund futures were down 24 ticks on the day at 135.40, having seen their biggest weekly loss since 2001 in the previous week. Ten-year government bond yields were up 2.2 basis points at 2.07 percent. Leister said yields could rise as far as 2.10-2.15 percent but would meet strong support there. A trader said he would also look to buy into the market once 10-year Bund yields reached 2.10 percent. Credit Agricole also said their medium-term view was for higher Bund yields: "The 10-year German yield appears to be consolidating marginally above 2 percent with bulls looking to push it back below 2 percent while bears will probably be looking to hit the 200-day moving average which is currently at 2.11 percent," it said. "We expect the trigger for another (Bunds) sell-off is more likely to come from the U.S. Treasury market." CATCH-22 The trader said the bearish technical outlook for now was dominating trade, but concerns over fiscal slippage in the euro zone was a reminder of the Catch-22 facing the region. In order to put the euro zone back on a sustainable fiscal footing, countries have embarked on austerity drives that risk choking still-stagnant growth. Member countries have continued to demonstrate a varied economic performance compared to a strengthening U.S. picture, leaving markets in Europe vulnerable. Indeed, peripheral bonds also came under pressure on Wednesday, with Italian 10-year yields up slightly at 4.92 percent, while the Spanish equivalent rose 2.3 bps to 5.27 percent. March purchasing managers' indexes on Thursday could provide further evidence of the breadth of the euro zone recovery. "We still see a number of stumbling blocks and obviously one of the biggest is the economies in Europe that are still extremely weak. The austerity measures that need to be taken will only depress growth further so the near-term outlook is not exactly buoyant for Europe," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank. "Therefore we think that the market doesn't have a lot of potential to sell off sharply again." He expected 10-year yields to remain around current levels for the next month or so and then fall back to 1.8 percent in a three-to-six month horizon.