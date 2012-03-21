LONDON, March 21 Two-year German government bond yields fell on Wednesday after the country's solid sale of two-year paper spurred demand in the secondary market as investors took advantage of a recent rise in yields.

Two-year German government bond yields were down 1.6 basis points on the day at 0.32 percent having stood around 0.34 percent before the sale. The German Bund future pared losses after the results to stand little changed on the day at 135.62.

"The two-year German auction went reasonably well," said one trader to explain the move. Germany's 4.1 billion euros sale of March 2014 bonds drew bids for 1.8 times the amount on offer, unchanged from February.