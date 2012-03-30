LONDON, March 30 German Bund futures were steady
at Friday's open as investors looked to the Spanish budget to
see if the government will be able to deliver the deep cuts
market players say are needed to get the country back on a
sustainable fiscal path.
Brussels has agreed to let Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy aim
for a 2012 deficit equal to 5.3 percent of gross domestic
product, a less-demanding goal than the original 4.4 percent but
still a huge step from 8.5 percent last year.
But many question whether the government can achieve even
the revised target as austerity hurts the growth the country
needs to meet its budget deficit targets.
"Growth is slowing everywhere, so any form of fiscal target
is not going to be met," a trader said. "Spain is going to get
penalised as is Italy and a few others. I think we are on the
verge of another crisis."
The German Bund future was little changed on the
day at 138.31 - not far from a contract high of 139.06 hit
earlier in March.
Spanish government bonds could come under renewed pressure
should the details of the budget disappoint, after its yield
spread over German Bunds hit its widest since January in the
previous session.
The government is expected to present the budget to a news
conference at around 1100 GMT.
Also later this session, euro zone finance ministers are
likely to agree to temporarily almost double their financial
backstops as one of the final moves to end the sovereign debt
crisis, although Germany continues to favor a smaller increase.
A draft statement by the ministers, obtained by Reuters
, showed that in case of an emergency over the
next 15 months, the euro zone could raise the combined firepower
of its two bailout funds to 940 billion euros from 500 billion
now.
While welcoming the potential increase, market players say
only a shortfall or massive increase would trigger an important
market reaction.
The trader said the amount on the table was "still not big
enough to help Spain," should the country ever need a bailout.