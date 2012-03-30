* Spanish, Italian yields fall after Thursday's sharp rise
LONDON, March 30 Spanish yields fell on Friday,
stabilising after the previous day's sharp rise as investors
awaited the Spanish budget to see if the government will deliver
deep cuts market players say are needed to get the country back
on a sustainable fiscal path.
Brussels has agreed to let Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy aim
for a 2012 deficit equal to 5.3 percent of gross domestic
product, a less demanding goal than the original 4.4 percent but
still a huge step from 8.5 percent last year.
But many question whether the government can achieve even
the revised target as austerity hurts the growth the country
needs to meet its budget deficit targets.
"The major question is of course the type of measures that
they will announce to reach the target, because that at least to
some extent will determine whether (they) will be successful,"
Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.
Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds fell 3.9
basis points to 5.44 percent, having risen to 5.5 percent in the
previous session, when the yield spread over German Bunds hit
its widest since January.
Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said a move
above 5.50 percent in Spanish 10-year yields would see support
at 5.60 and then at 5.80 percent.
Ten-year Italian yields fell 7 bps to 5.15
percent, with one trader saying market participants were
covering previously held short positions - or bets that debt
prices would fall.
Any evidence that the Spanish government could fall short of
the revised target would likely put further pressure on Spanish
bonds, analysts said, weighing on the rest of peripheral debt.
But more austerity in Spain aimed at avoiding the kind of
donward spiral suffered by Greece and Portugal, both of which
needed international bailouts, is only likely to make matters
worse for a country that fell back into recession in the first
quarter of this year.
The government is expect to present general indications of
the budget at a news conference at around 1130 GMT.
"Growth is slowing everywhere, so any form of fiscal target
is not going to be met," a trader said. "Spain is going to get
penalised, as is Italy and a few others. I think we are on the
verge of another crisis."
WONDER FIREWALL
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday.
ministers had agreed to boost the firewall to roughly 800
billion euros in total.
A draft statement, obtained by Reuters on Thursday had
indicated that in case of an emergency in the next 15 months,
the euro zone could raise the combined firepower of its two
bailout funds to 940 billion euros from 500 billion now.
But with some of the funds already committed and some not
immediately available, the overall capacity of the fund may not
be as great as the headline number suggests.
Against this backdrop, analysts expected German Bund futures
to soon retest contract highs of 139.06. The contract was last
down 19 ticks on the day at 138.12 as investors cashed
in on the previous day's gains.
"Generally the markets would be OK with a figure in the
ballpark of one trillion (euros), but the devil is in the detail
here, and if this means that this capacity will only be
available for one or two years, you could ask whether this is a
big step forward or just a weak compromise," de Groot added.
"The rescue funds in a sense may be helpful in keeping away
speculators, but we have some doubts whether this is really the
structural solution to the debt crisis."
There were also doubts over whether the increase would be
enough to deal with severe problems in Spain and/or Italy, or to
convince non-euro zone International Monetary Fund members to
contribute to the bloc's rescue drive.
"In the short-term it's going to help sentiment but overall
it's not going to be enough. The irony for now with these ...
vehicles is basically they are made not to be used. Because if
they are used by Italy or Spain, they will not be big enough,"
Leister added.