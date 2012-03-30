* Spanish, Italian yields fall after Thursday's sharp rise

* Market shows only modest reaction to euro zone firewall boost

* A disappointing Spanish budget could put pressure on peripherals

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 30 Spanish yields fell on Friday, stabilising after the previous day's sharp rise as investors awaited the Spanish budget to see if the government will deliver deep cuts market players say are needed to get the country back on a sustainable fiscal path.

Brussels has agreed to let Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy aim for a 2012 deficit equal to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product, a less demanding goal than the original 4.4 percent but still a huge step from 8.5 percent last year.

But many question whether the government can meet even the revised target as austerity drags on growth the country needs to tackle its budget deficit. The government is expected to present general indications of the budget at a news conference soon.

"The major question is of course the type of measures that they will announce to reach the target, because that at least to some extent will determine whether (they) will be successful," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.

Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds were down 3.9 basis points at 5.44 percent, while the Italian equivalent was 4.3 bps lower at 5.2 percent.

Any evidence the Spanish government could fall short of the revised target is likely to put further pressure on Spanish bonds, analysts said, weighing on the rest of peripheral debt. Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank, said a move above 5.50 percent in Spanish 10-year yields would see support at 5.60 and then at 5.80 percent.

But more austerity will be painful after the country fell back into recession in the first quarter of the year.

"Growth is slowing everywhere, so any form of fiscal target is not going to be met," a trader said. "Spain is going to get penalised, as is Italy and a few others. I think we are on the verge of another crisis."

WONDER FIREWALL

The euro zone raised the combined lending ceiling for their two bailout funds to 700 billion euros on Friday from 500 billion, euro zone finance ministers said in statement, taking the overall firewall to approximately 800 billion euros.

Bond markets showed limited reaction to the news, with Spanish and Italian 10-year yields having come off their lows after the news was pre-empted by Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter.

But with some of the funds already committed and some not immediately available, analysts said the overall capacity of the fund may not be as great as the headline number suggests.

"In the short-term it's going to help sentiment but overall it's not going to be enough. The irony for now with these ... vehicles is basically they are made not to be used. Because if they are used by Italy or Spain, they will not be big enough," said DZ Bank's Leister.

The German Bund future was down 16 ticks on the day at 138.15. But analysts said against the broader backdrop, it could soon retest contract highs of 139.06.

In addition to the size, the framework of the rescue fund would make it difficult for it to deal with the likes of Spain and Italy should they one day require aid, said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"You will start to have a serious effect on the supporting countries' credit rating if you commit to fund Spain and Italy for a longer period," she said. "If it came to that, a much closer fiscal union and joint bond issuance would probably be a more lasting solution."