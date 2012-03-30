* Spanish, Italian yields fall after Thursday's sharp rise

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 30 Euro zone government bonds ended the first quarter on a cautious note, with investors nervous about fiscal discipline in Spain, growth prospects for the bloc, and reform risks stemming from Greek and French elections in the next three months.

Benchmark German Bunds were steady on Friday, while Italian and Spanish bond yields were slightly lower after Spain revealed deep budget cuts in a bid to convince European partners and debt investors that it can meet its fiscal targets.

Investors' reluctance to embark on any risky trade before the turn of the quarter thinned out volumes in the market and offered an opportunity to assess the risk the euro zone debt crisis will escalate again before the European summer.

Cash pumped by the European Central Bank cash into the banking system has fuelled a rally in peripheral bonds, especially Italian debt, which offered stellar first-quarter returns of over 10 percent.

But poor economic data in recent weeks have dampened the mood. Unless upcoming releases show growth picking up, Italian and Spanish bonds may face a difficult second quarter if worries intensify about a steeper recession that would make debt reduction even more difficult for the two countries.

"People are stepping back a bit and now are wondering whether (the ECB effect) has dried up and what would be the next dynamics driving the market," one trader said.

"Spain is the story at the moment. We're going to have elections in Greece, the French elections are coming on the radar. People are less optimistic, we're probably going to be rangy for the next couple of weeks."

The trader did not expect Spanish and Italian yields to climb to levels seen at the height of the crisis last year, but said returns from investing in peripheral debt were likely to be much lower than in the first quarter.

Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank, said a near-term move above 5.50 percent in Spanish 10-year yields, from 5.40 percent on Friday, would see support at 5.60 and then at 5.80 percent - the previous highs hit this month.

Italian 10-year bond yields were last down 8 basis points at 5.14 percent. The German Bund future was up 14 ticks on the day at 138.45.

WONDER FIREWALL

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to combine the bloc's two rescue funds to make 500 billion euros of new funds available in case of emergency until mid-2013, on top of 200 billion euros already committed to bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Bond markets showed limited reaction to the news, with Spanish and Italian 10-year yields having come off their lows when the news was pre-empted by Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter.

But with some of the funds already committed and some not immediately available, analysts said the overall capacity of the fund may not be as great as the headline number suggests.

"In the short-term it's going to help sentiment but overall it's not going to be enough. The irony for now with these ... vehicles is basically they are made not to be used. Because if they are used by Italy or Spain, they will not be big enough," said DZ Bank's Leister.

In addition to the size, the framework of the rescue fund would make it difficult for it to deal with the likes of Spain and Italy should they one day require aid, said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"You will start to have a serious effect on the supporting countries' credit rating if you commit to fund Spain and Italy for a longer period," she said. "If it came to that, a much closer fiscal union and joint bond issuance would probably be a more lasting solution."