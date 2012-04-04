* Spanish yields rise before sale of medium-term paper
* ECB expected to keep rates on hold, shun talk of exit
* Cheapened Spanish bonds may attract demand at auction
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 4 Spanish bond prices fell on
Wednesday as the euro zone's fourth largest economy readied to
test market appetite for its medium-term paper as concerns over
Spain's fiscal position deepen.
The Spanish Treasury will sell up to 3.5 billion euros in
2015, 2016 and 2020 paper. Borrowing costs are likely to jump at
the auction with investors nervous about the country's finances
even after this week's tough budget.
The auction comes a day after the government said Spain's
public debt would jump this year to its highest since at least
1990, fuelling worries the country could be the euro zone's next
source of contagion..
Portugal will also offer 18-month T-bills for the first time
since March 2011, the month before Lisbon took a bailout from
the European Union and International Monetary Fund .
"It's going to be a struggle, especially for Spain," a
trader said. "I don't see any compelling reason to buy Spain at
the moment."
Five-year Spanish government bond yields rose
8.2 basis points to 4.36 percent, while 10-year yields firmed
8.0 bps to 5.54 percent.
But some analysts said a recent cheapening in Spanish bond
prices should help the issuance, which comes only hours before
the European Central Bank announces its latest decision on
interest rates.
"The net debt position of Spain is deteriorating
fantastically rapidly as was highlighted yesterday... and the
Spanish banking system is a massive problem," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities, said.
But he expected the auction to go reasonably well as "there
is a natural concession from the spread widening and a recent
concession to make space for the supply".
The yield premium of 10-year Spanish government bonds over
German equivalents has widened about 55 bps since mid March and
last stood 4 bps wider on the day at 370 bps.
LOOKING FOR THE EXIT
The ECB is expected to keep interest rates at record lows of
1 percent later on Wednesday and resist German pressure to flag
an exit from its crisis-fighting measures, with the euro zone
recovery still fragile..
Market players said those looking to ECB President Mario
Draghi's news conference for signs of when the ECB would start
unwinding its loose monetary policy may be disappointed.
"I think Mr. Draghi will signal that the ECB is firmly on
hold and it's too early to talk about exit strategies, given the
fragility of the euroland economy and the weakness of bank
lending," Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital
Markets aid.
Two-year German bond yields - the most
sensitive to interest rate expectations - were flat at 0.21
percent while the 10-year yield was up 2.6 bps at
1.83 percent.
The German Bund future opened nearly half a point lower
after U.S. Treasuries sold off sharply overnight when Federal
Reserve minutes dampened expectations of further stimulus from
the U.S. central bank.
They came off those lows thanks partly to Asian buying of
safe-haven German bonds, according to a second trader. The Bund
future was last down 14 ticks on the day at 138.15.
The first trader said Bunds could still rise. "I remain a
buyer in dips."