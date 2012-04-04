* Spanish yields rise further after medium-term bond sale
* Spain sells 2.6 bln euros of bonds, at low end of target
* ECB keeps rates at 1.0 pct, expected to shun exit talk
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 4 Spanish bond prices fell on
Wednesday after the government paid a high rate to borrow
through medium-term bonds, a sign that resurgent concern over
the country's fiscal problems was dampening appetite for its
debt.
Euro zone bonds markets showed little reaction after the
European Central Bank held interest rates at a record low of 1.0
percent, as widely expected.
Spain sold 2.6 billion euros of 2015, 2016 and 2020 bonds -
at the low end of its target range - and the average yield rose
on all three..
The premium investors require for holding 10-year Spanish
bonds rather than German paper rose to its highest since
November at 392 basis points after the sale.
This week's tough budget failed to calm investors' nerves,
as the government expects Spain's public debt to jump in 2012 to
its highest since at least 1990.
Although Spain has already sold around 46 percent of this
year's planned issuance of long-term debt and therefore is in a
favourable funding position compared to its peers, analysts
worry it could become the next source of euro zone contagion.
"It was only a lukewarm auction," DZ Bank rate strategist
Michael Leister said. "The key thing here is the volume, they
fell well short of the maximum range they intended to sell."
"This shows that the LTRO (ECB's long-term refinancing
operation) effect is losing momentum and that Spain is having a
much more difficult time."
The ECB injection of 1 trillion euros in cheap 3-year funds
has helped depress borrowing costs for struggling euro zone
governments since December, easing concern over the debt crisis.
But with no further injections on the cards and in the face
of problems with high debt and chronically low growth, yields on
Italian and Spanish government debt have crept higher.
In the secondary market, yields on five-year Spanish bonds
were up 26 basis points at 4.53 percent, while
10-year yields jumped 24 bps to 5.70 percent,
having hit its highest since January at 5.72 percent.
The cost of insuring five-year Spanish debt against default
rose further to stand up 20 bps on the day at 457 bps, while the
Italian equivalent was 25 bps higher at 407 bps.
Italian CDS were rising faster than Spanish CDS in a
"catching up" move caused by "contagion fears", having
outperformed earlier this year, Markit analyst Gavan Nolan said.
Portugal sold 1 billion euros in new 18-month Treasury bills
in a successful test of market appetite for the longest-dated
debt it has issued since before it secured an international
bailout.
LOOKING FOR THE EXIT
The Spanish sale pushed the German Bund future - seen as a
safe haven from the euro zone crisis - into positive territory
and helped generate solid demand at a 3.37 billion euro sale of
five-year German paper. The bond received bids worth 1.8 times
the amount allocated.
"Nothing surprising. Everybody is a bit worried about Spain.
(The Spanish auction) was very disappointing and helped the
German auction," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos
said.
The Bund future was up 34 ticks at 138.63, little
changed after the ECB kept interest rates on hold. It had opened
nearly a half point lower after U.S. Treasuries sold off
overnight when Federal Reserve minutes dampened expectations of
further stimulus from the U.S. central bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi was expected in a news conference
to resist German pressure to flag an exit from its
crisis-fighting measures, with the euro zone recovery still
fragile.
"I think Mr. Draghi will signal that the ECB is firmly on
hold and it's too early to talk about exit strategies, given the
fragility of the euroland economy and the weakness of bank
lending," Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital
Markets said.