By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 4 Spanish government bond yields shot up on Wednesday, flagging risks of a further surge in borrowing costs after a medium-term debt auction spread concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is intensifying again.

Italian bonds moved in tandem, in a sign that other heavily indebted countries could be tainted by investor doubts about Spain's ability to contain its budget deficit given problems such as chronic youth unemployment.

Up 25 basis points on the day at over 5.70 percent, Spanish 10-year yields are now close to levels seen before the first of the European Central Bank's two offerings (LTROs) of cheap funds to banks, in a sign that the effect of the extra liquidity on bond markets was fading.

After its meeting on Wednesday, ECB President Mario Draghi dismissed a German-led push for the bank to start planning a retreat from emergency crisis-fighting. But while he stressed the downside risks to the economy, Draghi was relaxed about in his response to questions about the pressures on Spain - the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.

The premium investors require for holding 10-year Spanish bonds rather than German paper rose to its highest since November at 393 basis points after the sale.

" We would probably see a bit more (widening)," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst at Bayerische Landesbank, who said the next levels to watch for the 10-year yield were 5.80-5.85, the highs seen in mid-December before the first LTRO.

"When it comes to an auction where Spain has to reduce its issuance to get decent bid/cover ratios, things seem to be moving towards increasing reluctance to invest in Spain."

The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default rose 25 bps on the day to 462 bps, while the Italian equivalent was 28 bps higher at 410 bps.

Italian CDS were rising faster than Spanish CDS in a "catching up" move caused by "contagion fears", having outperformed earlier this year, Markit analyst Gavan Nolan said.

Italian bonds continued to outperform their Spanish counterparts, however. Ten-year Italian yields were 22 basis points higher at 5.37 percent.

PREMATURE

Portugal sold 1 billion euros in new 18-month Treasury bills, the longest-dated debt it has issued since before it secured an international bailout. Markets viewed it as a successful auction, but with limited implications.

"While issuing a longer maturity is a positive in so far as how the credit is viewed, it's fairly far away from being a first step to coming back to the market in a proper sense and I still think it's fairly certain that they will need a second bailout," Investec analyst Elisabeth Afseth said.

The Spanish sale pushed German Bund futures to two-week highs at 138.74 and helped generate solid demand at a sale of five-year German paper.

Bunds remained steady during ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference held after the bank kept interest rates steady at 1 percent.

Draghi shunned talk of any withdrawal of the recent liquidity measures as premature. Analysts say any sign that he would be considering an exit strategy would have added to the selling pressure on peripheral bonds.

"The ECB seems to be saying 'hold back for a minute'," Daheim said. "Our own understanding is that ... the ECB will be on hold until the second half of next year."