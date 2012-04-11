LONDON, April 11 The cost of insuring Italian
debt against default rose as contagion concerns were fuelled by
an Italian bill auction but yields on the debt fell as traders
bought back bonds to close out profitable short positions.
Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose for the first time
since November at an auction a sale of short-term bills.
. The Bank of Italy said higher yields at the
auction reflected a return of tensions in euro zone sovereign
bond markets.
Such tensions have been fuelling a rise in CDS prices.
Five-year Italian CDS rose 11 basis points to 439 basis points,
while the cost of insuring Spanish debt against default stood at
489 basis points, near to record highs.
Yields on Italian and Spanish yields however fell sharply on
Wednesday. The 10-year Italian yield shed 16 basis
points to 5.53 percent, and the Spanish equivalent
fell 12 bps to 5.87 percent.
"The bill auctions are done and perhaps there's a bit of
consolidation and short covering after the aggressive moves
we've seen," said a trader. "(I am not) expecing any fireworks
from the BTP auctions tomorrow."