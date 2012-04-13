* Spanish yields jump before next week's auction, after bank data

* Spanish yield curve has flattened sharply since mid March

* The cost of insuring Spain against default hits record high

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 13 Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring its debt hit an all-time high on Friday as record borrowing by its banks from the ECB underscored fears about the country's finances before it tests market appetite for its debt next week.

The Spanish Treasury has yet to give details of what maturity and volume it will auction, but with market conditions becoming tougher for highly indebted countries, Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank, expected it to offer short-dated bonds.

Recent auctions have seen Italy's cost of borrowing rise over one and three years, while Spain also paid more to borrow at auctions last week.

"What is clear is that this benign environment has come to an end. It's not that easy any more for the financing agencies in Spain and Italy to sell their paper," Leister said. "Overall the LTRO (the ECB's long-term refinancing operation) effect is fading and the market is back to fundamentals." The European Central Bank extended 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year loans to banks in LTRO operations in December and February, a cash injection that helped bring down yields on bonds of the euro zone's most indebted sovereigns.

Data on Friday showed Spanish banks borrowed a record 316.3 billion euros from the ECB in March, almost double the previous month's total, as they remained virtually excluded from wholesale credit markets.

There are growing concerns that Spanish banks could be vulnerable to a blow-out in the country's debt after they used cheap ECB funding to buy those bonds in a carry trade.

"We've got renewed fears ... about Spanish banks," one trader said.

Against that backdrop, the Spanish auction next week will be a key focus of market attention.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 6.4 basis points to 5.90 percent, after falling in the previous session. The five-year yield was up 3.4 basis points at 4.85 percent.

Spanish yields tested the 6 percent hurdle earlier in the week as concerns the country could be the next source of contagion in the euro zone debt crisis rise as it struggles to grow its way out of debt.

CURVE-FLATTENING

The spread between 10- and five-year Spanish bond yields has narrowed by about 40 basis points since the middle of March - a curve-flattening trend analysts say is worrying and reflects the greater default risk attached to holding Spanish debt.

The last time the spread narrowed as sharply was at the height of the stress in euro zone bond markets in November of last year.

The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default jumped 16 basis points to a record high on Friday of 492 basis points, according to Markit data. Italian CDS also rose 10 bps to 428 bps.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds reversed somewhat to trade flat on the day at 5.41 percent, but traders said there were limited flows behind the move. The yield traded higher for most of the session.

"What is striking is the sensitivity to any newsflow on Spain," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said. "The market ... is a little bit biased on any kind of negative newsflow."

Against this backdrop, German Bund futures rose 41 ticks on the day to 140.08 as worries about Chinese growth also weighed on European stocks in early trade.

China's first-quarter growth failed to meet expectations, clouding the outlook for the world's second largest economy but raising the prospect of more policy stimulus from Beijing.

Recent U.S. data has also painted a more patchy economic picture. Figures on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for jobless aid hit a two-month high last week, stoking doubts over the strength of the labour market recovery.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials speaking on Thursday suggested the economy would have to deteriorate for the central bank to consider additional monetary stimulus. Investors will look at a scheduled event with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the session for any further insight.

German 10-year government bond yields fell 3.7 basis points to 1.66 percent - within sight of record lows hit earlier this week.