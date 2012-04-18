LONDON, April 18 The German Bund future was little changed on Wednesday as market players braced for an auction of two-year German paper which some analysts said could struggle to attract strong demand given ultra-low yields.

Investors will have to weigh appetite for safe-haven assets coming from uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis and Spain's fiscal position, with the increasingly low yields offered by German paper.

All-time low yields offered on a new 10-year debt dampened appetite for the debt at a sale last week. The March 2014 bond to be auctioned later in the session was last yielding only 0.16 percent in the secondary market.

"I think it will be a similar kind of story (to the 10-year) because rates are still very low. When rates are low, there isn't an awful lot of value in the bond," Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade strategy at ING said.

"But it will be taken down because rates are where they are for a reason, and that is that there is underlying demand for German paper."

German Bund futures were one tick lower at 139.95.

Commerzbank said the June Bund contract looked set to test the 139.80 area again - a level it failed to break through in recent sessions - and could lead to further losses in the near-term.

"The likely lowest ever Schatz yield at an auction today and the recent risk-on tone should prevent a strong auction result," the bank's analysts said in a note.

Strong demand at a Spanish bill auction on Tuesday offered some respite for peripheral debt in secondary markets but a rise in short-term borrowing costs underscored the challenges still facing the highly indebted country.

Spain will auction 2014 and 2022 bonds on Thursday, while France is also due to sell debt.

Italian yields will come in focus after a draft document due to be approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Mario Monti showed Italy will delay by a year its plan to balance the budget in 2013 due to a weakening economic outlook.